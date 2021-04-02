Credits (CS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

