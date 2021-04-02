Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Crexendo by 927.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.35. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

