CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,090.68

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,090.68 ($40.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,425 ($44.75). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,345 ($43.70), with a volume of 871,040 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,273.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,090.68. The company has a market cap of £26.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

CRH Company Profile (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

