Critical Analysis: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.52%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 49.09%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and EverQuote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.59 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -27.56 EverQuote $248.81 million 4.41 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -137.57

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

