Critical Analysis: PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) versus Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 7.09% 22.21% 7.04% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PRA Health Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 1 7 3 0 2.18 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.28%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.45%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 3.29 $243.02 million $4.80 32.53 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.51

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Data Solutions segment involves in data and analytics; technology solutions and real-world insights, and services primarily to the company’s life science clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

