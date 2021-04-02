Critical Contrast: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) vs. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intellicheck and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -5.64% -3.57% -3.06% Cadence Design Systems 42.68% 48.31% 28.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellicheck and Cadence Design Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $7.66 million 21.12 -$2.55 million ($0.16) -54.38 Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 16.90 $988.98 million $3.53 40.08

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and Cadence Design Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadence Design Systems 1 2 9 0 2.67

Intellicheck presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.66%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $140.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. The company also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; PORT ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

