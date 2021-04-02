Critical Contrast: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -3.68% 10.83% 5.71%

MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFS Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFS Municipal Income Trust and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 6.89 -$1.87 million $0.81 12.56

MFS Municipal Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MFS Municipal Income Trust and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.