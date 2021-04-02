Critical Contrast: Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.55 $271.62 million $4.40 16.67 Palomar $113.30 million 15.46 $10.62 million $1.73 39.61

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 7.05% 9.84% 2.42% Palomar 11.97% 6.95% 3.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Palomar 0 1 3 0 2.75

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $97.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Selective Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

