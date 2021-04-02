Critical Review: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Splunk 1 10 25 0 2.67

Splunk has a consensus target price of $208.91, indicating a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -24.68% 1.81% 1.16% Splunk -34.77% -34.13% -11.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.63 -$45.10 million $0.21 11.05 Splunk $2.36 billion 9.48 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -96.02

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Splunk on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, Tap Tap Dash, and Bricks n Balls; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker; Cheetah Translator, a portable hand-held voice translation device; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management use cases; SignalFx, which provide real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications; Splunk IT Service Intelligence that monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; VictorOps for collaboration and IT issue resolution; Splunk Data Stream Processor, which collects, process, and distribute data with real-time stream processing; and Splunk Data Fabric Search that enables highly complex and high-performance searches of massive datasets. In addition, the company provides Splunk App for Amazon Web Services that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Cisco Firepower App for Splunk that Incorporates advanced visualizations and investigative capabilities for Cisco Firepower and Firepower Management Console; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows; Splunk Connected Experiences that provides access to data, alerts, and actions on mobile and connected devices; and Splunk apps and add-ons. Further, the company offers application programming interfaces and software development kits; and maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services, as well as operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

