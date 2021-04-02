CROAT (CROAT) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CROAT has a market cap of $256,480.49 and approximately $72.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,313,810 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

