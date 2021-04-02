Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

