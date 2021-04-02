Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

COIHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

COIHY stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

