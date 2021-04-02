Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,444 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 6.58% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.31 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

