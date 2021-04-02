CrowdWiz Price Up 40% Over Last Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $211.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00471167 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,849,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,548,746 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

