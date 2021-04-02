Cryptaur Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $105,056.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 927% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,227,351,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

