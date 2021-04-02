Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 58.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $71,371.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

CVA is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

