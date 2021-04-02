Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0644 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 217.1% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $6.11 million and $79,044.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

CVA is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.