CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $322,613.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,161% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00670119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028150 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

