Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $357,701.40 and $624.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 59.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00052842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00659535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028000 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

XPT is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

