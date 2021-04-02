CryptoPing (PING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $352.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $352.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00321814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00750117 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00029958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

