CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $819,325.03 and $2,226.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.00267853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.55 or 0.03278239 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,104,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,123 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

