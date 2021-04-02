CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRRF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CTRRF opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.