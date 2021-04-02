Cube Reaches Market Cap of $18.43 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Cube has a total market cap of $18.43 million and approximately $30,069.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cube has traded up 235.8% against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

