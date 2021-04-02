CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.34% of CubeSmart worth $284,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

