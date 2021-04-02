Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of CUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.60. 572,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,401. Cubic has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -573.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,711,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after buying an additional 208,097 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

