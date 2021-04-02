Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71% Professional N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 5 3 1 0 1.56 Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus target price of $83.56, suggesting a potential downside of 24.10%. Professional has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 4.66 $443.60 million $6.84 16.10 Professional $42.02 million 6.06 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

