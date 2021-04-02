Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.06. Cummins reported earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,263. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.47. Cummins has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

