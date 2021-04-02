Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $234.24. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

