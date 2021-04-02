Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $52,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $234.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

