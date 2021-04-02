Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.