Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,735,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

