CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 891.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $956,290.97 and $123.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 110.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00353451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000882 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars.

