CUTcoin Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $642.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00052302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00277537 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024620 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,208,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,208,272 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.