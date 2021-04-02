cVault.finance (CORE) Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,827.27 or 0.09758726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

