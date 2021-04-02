CVCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $10.23 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 92.1% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $303,220.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.34 or 0.00755996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010133 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.