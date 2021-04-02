CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

