CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,749 shares of company stock worth $7,634,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

CTXS stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

