CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,482 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

