CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 544 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 16.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

