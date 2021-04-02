CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sprott worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.54.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.