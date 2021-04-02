CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $298.66 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.