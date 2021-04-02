CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $35.39 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,911,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

