CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

