CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

