CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,245 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

