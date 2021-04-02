CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.03 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.98 and a 200 day moving average of $337.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.