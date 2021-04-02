CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

