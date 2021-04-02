CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

