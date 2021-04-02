CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,249 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 66,857 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 7.30% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

