CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $13,440.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

