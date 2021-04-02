CyberMiles Trading Up 26.6% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.00348072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,647.17 or 0.99889007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00098895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

